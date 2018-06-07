Kevin Durant’s Historic Night Propels Warriors to 3-0 Finals Lead

Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102 (GSW leads 3-0)

The stars seemed to be aligned for the Cleveland Cavaliers to cut into the Golden State Warriors’ 2-0 NBA Finals lead, but a 43-point, 13-rebound and 7-assist outing from Kevin Durant spoiled their odds as his 3-pointer dagger with 50 seconds to go stole away the dub.

June 7, 2017 // June 6, 2018 Kevin Durant came, he saw and he conquered (twice). pic.twitter.com/KubAiLUSSS — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) June 7, 2018

Durant became the fourth Finals player in the last 35 years to notch at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game, joining LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.

The Cavaliers came out rolling on all cylinders as they took a 16-4 lead early in the first quarter, but — as was the theme for the rest of the night — a Durant-led scoring avalanche closed the gap quickly. Cleveland led by 5 at the intermission, but a pair of Steph Curry free throws 2:03 into the quarter gave Golden State its first lead of the night.

Curry finished the night just 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from behind the arc. His backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, also struggled in a 4-for-15 shooting night. Luckily for the Warriors, their supporting cast of Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell and Shaun Livingston shot 20-for-29 from the field.

James led the Cavs with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals, and he wasn’t the only one to show up this time around — Kevin Love added 20 points and 13 rebounds and Rodney Hood scored 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting off the pine in his first minutes of the series.