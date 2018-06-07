Kevin Durant’s Historic Night Propels Warriors to 3-0 Finals Lead

June 07, 2018
700

Warriors 110, Cavaliers 102 (GSW leads 3-0)

The stars seemed to be aligned for the Cleveland Cavaliers to cut into the Golden State Warriors’ 2-0 NBA Finals lead, but a 43-point, 13-rebound and 7-assist outing from Kevin Durant spoiled their odds as his 3-pointer dagger with 50 seconds to go stole away the dub.

Durant became the fourth Finals player in the last 35 years to notch at least 40 points, 10 rebounds and 5 assists in a game, joining LeBron James, Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan.

The Cavaliers came out rolling on all cylinders as they took a 16-4 lead early in the first quarter, but — as was the theme for the rest of the night — a Durant-led scoring avalanche closed the gap quickly. Cleveland led by 5 at the intermission, but a pair of Steph Curry free throws 2:03 into the quarter gave Golden State its first lead of the night.

Curry finished the night just 3-for-16 from the field and 1-for-10 from behind the arc. His backcourt mate, Klay Thompson, also struggled in a 4-for-15 shooting night. Luckily for the Warriors, their supporting cast of Draymond Green, Andre Iguodala, JaVale McGee, Jordan Bell and Shaun Livingston shot 20-for-29 from the field.

James led the Cavs with 33 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists, 2 blocks and 2 steals, and he wasn’t the only one to show up this time around — Kevin Love added 20 points and 13 rebounds and Rodney Hood scored 15 points on 7-for-11 shooting off the pine in his first minutes of the series.

