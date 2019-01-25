Post Up: Lou Williams Notches First Career Triple-Double in Win

by January 25, 2019
131

Clippers 106 (27-22), Bulls 101 (11-38)

Lou Williams posted the first triple-double of his career with 31 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists off the bench in the win. Zach LaVine dropped 29 points in the loss.

Raptors 119 (36-15), Rockets 121 (28-20)

Houston just held off Toronto after they came storming back in the final minutes, with the Rockets pulling out the win in this battle of top teams. James Harden scored 35 points, marking his 22nd straight game of 30+ points. Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points for the Raptors.

Wizards 95 (21-27), Magic 91 (20-29)

Washington took the lead with under a minute left and held on in the final seconds to close down the road win. Bradley Beal (27 points) and Jeff Green (24 points) provided the scoring punch for the Wizards.

Knicks 99 (10-37), Nets 109 (27-23)

Brooklyn’s bench scored 71 points to earn the win in the battle of the boroughs. Theo Pinson (19 points) and Shabazz Napier (18 points) led the way for the Nets.

Heat 100 (22-24), Cavaliers 94 (9-40)

Dwyane Wade (13 points, six rebounds) earned a win in his final visit to Cleveland. Justise Winslow paced the Heat with 27 points. Cedi Osman scored a career-high 29 points for the Cavs.

Kings 99 (25-24), Grizzlies 96 (19-30)

De’Aaron Fox nailed a dagger step-back to put the Kings safely ahead for good. Fox finished with 22 points, while Buddy Hield led Sacramento in scoring with 26 points.

Pistons 101 (21-27), Mavericks 106 (22-26)

Luka Doncic impressed with 32 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, including a turnaround jumper late to cushion the Mavs’ lead. Blake Griffin scored 35 points in the loss.

Hornets 99 (23-25), Bucks (35-12)

Milwaukee trailed heading into the fourth quarter but outscored Charlotte 32-12 in the final frame to come out on top. Giannis Antetokounmpo registered 34 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Suns 95 (11-40), 132 Nuggets (32-15)

Eight Denver players hit double-digit scoring in the easy home win. Paul Millsap (20 points) and Malik Beasley (19 points) led the team in scoring. Devin Booker had 35 points for the Suns.

Timberwolves 102 (24-25), Jazz 106 (28-22)

Donovan Mitchell led his team in both points (24) and assists (11) as Utah edged out Minnesota. Karl-Anthony Towns put in 33 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

RELATED:
Never Forget when Lou Will Dropped a 50-Piece on the Warriors ☔️

  
You Might Also Like
The Post Up

Post Up: James Harden Drops a Career-High 61 Points at MSG 🔥

2 days ago
4,094
NBA

‘In the Garden, I’ll Take it’: James Harden Drops 61 on the Knicks

2 days ago
2,181
NBA

James Harden: ‘I Want My Name Up There’ With the Greatest Players Ever

3 days ago
5,953
NBA

‘He Deserves it’: James Harden Hopes Carmelo Anthony Gets Another Chance

3 days ago
2,743
NBA

Dennis Smith Jr to Rejoin the Mavs

5 days ago
1,851
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
3,794

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Lou Williams Notches First Career Triple-Double in Win

2 hours ago
131

Kevin Durant Launches After-School Program to Help Kids Reach College

10 hours ago
317

Nikola Jokic Suspended 1 Game for Leaving Bench During Fight

12 hours ago
636

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

13 hours ago
9,244
img academy noah farrakhan

Noah Farrakhan and IMG Are Officially a Superteam 😈

13 hours ago
127