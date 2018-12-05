Post Up: Luka Doncic’s Clutch Performance Thwarts Blazers Rally 🔥

Bulls 90 (5-20), Pacers 96 (14-10)

It was an ugly game for both teams, but the Pacers were able to outlast Chicago during the final minutes.

Myles Turner led the way for Indy, finishing with 18 points, 11 boards and 5 blocks.

After dropping their seventh game in a row, Chicago has tied the Nets for the League’s longest active losing streak.

Magic 105 (12-12), Heat 90 (9-14)

Miami had a four-point lead heading in to halftime, but they completely choked in the third quarter, getting outscored 30-12.

To add to chaos in Miami, Hassan Whiteside left the bench before the game finished and headed to the locker room. He was unavailable for comment after the game.

Aaron Gordon had 20 points, 13 boards and 5 dimes while Nik Vucevic had 19 and 10 to lead Orlando.

Blazers 102 (13-11), Mavs 111 (12-10)

Dallas opened up a 14-point lead after the first quarter and maintained a double-digit lead until the Blazers rallied late in the fourth.

But the Mavs have 19-year-old Luka Doncic who lives for clutch moments. With 59 seconds remaining, El Matador drilled a step-back dagger trey to put the game out of reach.

Doncic finished with 21 points and 9 boards, and the Rookie of the Year award would be his if the season ended today.

Dallas has now won eight straight games at home.

Luka once again proving that ICE runs through his veins ❄️ (via @dallasmavs) pic.twitter.com/xZ0PWlEhTt — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 5, 2018

Kings 122 (21-11), Suns 103 (4-20)

After the first quarter, Kings had a 36-9 lead.

During the second quarter, Sacramento led by 35 points.

It was certainly a game to forget for the Suns, who got embarrassed in front of their home crowd.

De’Aaron Fox had 16 points, 7 dimes and one nasty Shammgod during the second half.

Spurs 105 (11-13), Jazz 139 (12-13)

Maybe it’s a coincidence, but on the night of Kyle Korver’s return to SLC, the Jazz set a franchise record with 20 made threes.

Korver himself contributed 3 treys in just 15 minutes of action.

The Jazz outscored the Spurs by 14 in the first quarter, and San Antonio just couldn’t stop the bleeding. The game quickly reached blowout status in the second half, as the Jazz eventually led by as much as 37 points.