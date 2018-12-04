Post Up: Nikola Jokic Triple-Doubles in Win Over Raptors

Thunder 110 (15-7), Pistons 83 (13-8)

The Pistons suffered their worst loss of the season on the heels of a five-game win streak.

It was Detroit’s third game in four nights, but the Pistons still managed to completely lay an egg.

As usual, OKC’s defense was stellar, and Steven Adams (21 points on 8 attempts) very clearly won the center matchup against Andre Drummond (13 points on 14 attempts).

Paul George added 17 and 10 boards in OKC’s blowout win.

WHAT BEEF? Russ scores on Reggie Jackson and rocks the cradle 🍼 (via @FOXSportsOK) pic.twitter.com/xQYoXziCV6 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 4, 2018

Warriors 128 (16-9), Hawks 111 (5-19)

After edging-out the Hawks by 7 points last month, the Warriors dominated from start to finish this time around in Atlanta.

Kevin Durant had 28 points on 13 shots; Stephen Curry had 30 points on 17 shots; and Klay Thompson had 27 points on 18 shots.

You’re not beating the Warriors when they’re shooting like that.

Cavs 99 (5-18), Nets 97 (8-17)

Cleveland was up by 11 points with just over 4 minutes to play and managed to blow the entire lead before the end of regulation.

But it was Alec Burks, in just his third game as a Cavalier, who threw down the go-ahead bucket with just 3 seconds remaining.

After dropping their seventh game in a row, Brooklyn now has the League’s longest active losing streak.

Wizards 110 (10-14), Knicks 107 (8-17)

Washington had a 16-point lead with just over 4 minutes left, but nearly blew it all before John Wall hit a dagger three with 12 seconds remaining.

Bradley Beal balled out at MSG to the tune of 27 points (on 25 shots), 8 boards and 7 dimes.

Headband Bradley Beal is going to WORK 🚨 (via @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/QzlMz1V7Ce — SLAM (@SLAMonline) December 4, 2018

Nuggets 106 (16-7), Raptors 103 (20-5)

Denver lost Gary Harris to a groin injury in the first quarter, but Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic stepped up to carry the Nuggets to a big road win.

Jokic recorded his second triple-double (23 points, 11 boards, 15 assists) of the season as Denver snapped the Raptors’ eight-game win streak.

The Nuggets now have a six-game win streak of their own.

Rockets 91 (11-12), Wolves 103 (12-12)

At halftime, it looked like the Rockets were headed toward blowing out the Timberwolves.

But Minnesota turned up their defense in the second half, outscoring Houston by 18 in the third quarter alone.

The Rockets managed to score just 9 points in the fourth quarter, as the Wolves won for the fifth time in their past six games.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 24 and 11 to lead the Wolves.

Clippers 129 (16-7), Pelicans 126 (12-13)

The Clippers had an 18-point lead in the third quarter, but lost it all in the fourth, and then rallied to close out the game.

The difference-maker was the Clippers’ bench. Led by Montrezl Harrell and Lou Williams, L.A.’s reserves outscored NOLA’s, 52-21.

As usual, Tobias Harris led the way with 27 points (on 16 shots), and Sweet Lou (20 points) provided the clutch buckets exactly when called upon.

The Clippers are looking legit, having won 12 of their last 15 games.