Post Up: Nuggets Beat Grizzlies After Making 25-Point Comeback 🤭

by January 29, 2019
34

Nuggets 95 (34-15), Grizzlies 92 (20-31)

Memphis trailed by 25 points midway through the third quarter before they came storming back, outscoring the Grizzlies 35-15 in the final frame to steal the road win. Nikola Jokic scored the go-ahead bucket; he finished with 24 points. Marc Gasol put in 28 points and nine rebounds in the loss.

Knicks 92 (10-39), Hornets 101 (24-25)

Charlotte enjoyed double-digit scoring from six players, including four bench contributors, in the win. Jeremy Lamb and Tony Parker tied for the team high in scoring with 15 points. Knicks rookie Kevin Knox led his team with 19 points.

Warriors 132 (36-14), Pacers 100 (32-17)

Golden State captured its 11th straight win in Indiana behind scoring efforts from Steph Curry (26 points, including 23 in the first half alone) and DeMarcus Cousins (22 points). Myles Turner scored 16 points for the Pacers.

Nets 104 (27-14), Celtics 112 (31-19)

Jaylen Brown and Marcus Smart stepped up with Kyrie Irving out due to a hip injury, each providing 21 points in the win (Smart added seven assists). D’Angelo Russell dropped 25 points for the Nets.

Hawks 123 (16-23), Clippers 118 (28-23)

Los Angeles’ comeback attempt fell just short as Trae Young (26 points, eight assists) helped the young Hawks hold off the Clippers. It was several buckets from Young down the stretch that kept L.A. at arm’s length, unable to tie or take the lead. Tobias Harris led the Clippers in scoring with 30 points.

