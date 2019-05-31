Warriors 109, Raptors 118 (TOR leads 1-0)

The Warriors’ streak of four straight NBA Finals with a game one victory came to an end as the Raptors took care of business in Toronto.

Kawhi Leonard struggled to get going, scoring 23 points on just 5-for-14 shooting from the field, but Pascal Siakam took over on the offensive end with 32 points on 14-for-17 shooting. Siakam held it down on defense, too, adding two blocks and a steal.

Fred VanVleet’s strong sixth man play continued: he was a plus-11 in 33 minutes with 15 points.

Steph Curry led all scorers with 34 points. Draymond Green added 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 dimes.

