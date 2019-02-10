Post Up: Paul George Drops 45 Points in Comeback Win Over Houston

Spurs 105 (32-26), Jazz 125 (32-24)

Utah outscored the Spurs by 15 points in the second quarter, and San Antonio never managed to get back in to the game.

Donovan Mitchell dropped a game-high 23 points with 5 assists, 5 boards and a +21 plus/minus.

Cavs 90 (11-45), Pacers 105 (37-19)

Indiana jumped out to a 13-point lead after the first quarter and held on to a double-digit lead for most of the game.

Bojan Bogdanovic finished with a game-high 23 points. The Pacers have now won five games in a row.

Hornets 129 (27-28), Hawks 120 (18-37)

Charlotte could not miss a shot—leading the entire game, and by as much as 20 points early in the fourth quarter.

Kemba Walker scored a game-high 37 points with 9 treys and a +15 plus/minus. It was his fourth straight 30-point game.

Kemba hit em with 9⃣ TREYS tonight. Can't stop this man! (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/3BfOPBzJui — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2019

Raptors 104 (41-16), Knicks 99 (10-45)

Toronto did not bring their A game to New York but were still able to eke out a win.

Kyle Lowry dropped a game-high 22 points (on 10 shots) with 5 dimes, 2 steals and 2 blocks.

New York has now lost a putrid 16 games in a row.

Clippers 123 (31-26), Celtics 112 (35-21)

Boston had a 28-point second quarter lead and ended up losing the game at home. The team was boo’d off the court.

Coincidentally, Kyrie Irving left the game with 2:28 left in the second quarter with a bruised knee, when Boston’s lead was 20.

Montrezl Harrell scored a game-high 21 points with 6 boards off the bench.

Wizards 134 (24-32), Bulls 125 (13-43)

Washington detonated for 42 points in the second quarter, taking a 15-point lead in to halftime.

In their first game back in Chicago, Bobby Portis (10 points, 12 boards, 4 assists) and Jabari Parker (20 points, 6 assists, 4 boards) both exacted their revenge.

Bradley Beal dropped a game-high 31 points with 4 assists and 4 steals.

Jabari Parker catching BODIES back in Chicago 😤 (via @WashWizards) pic.twitter.com/RLyodERIfz — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2019

Pelicans 90 (25-32), Grizzlies 99 (23-34)

Memphis went on a run to end the third quarter, outscoring New Orleans by 13 in the period. Even with Anthony Davis playing, the Pelicans couldn’t make a comeback in the fourth.

Joakim Noah had a throwback performance of sorts, dropping a team-high 19 points with 14 boards and 3 dimes off the bench.

Thunder 117 (36-19), Rockets 112 (32-23)

Thanks to a 42-point second quarter, Houston was able to rip open a 26-point second-quarter lead. But OKC would return the favor with a 42-point quarter of their own in the third.

Paul George went off for a game-high 45 points (on 22 shots) with 11 boards and 3 dimes.

Russell Westbrook (21 points, 11 assists, 12 boards) recorded his ninth straight (!!!) triple-double but also turned the ball over 10 times.

Magic 103 (24-32), Bucks 83 (41-14)

Without Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee soreness), Milwaukee had arguably their worst performance of the season. They were outscored in every quarter, and shot a miserable 32.6 percent overall and 17.1 percent from three.

Nikola Vucevic once again led the way for the Magic, scoring 15 points with 17 boards and 5 assists.