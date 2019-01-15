Post Up: James Harden Surpasses Kobe Bryant in Record Books After 57-Point Night 📈

by January 15, 2019
Celtics 102 (25-18), Nets 109 (22-23)

The Nets led by 24 after a 44-point third quarter outing, prompting “Kyrie’s leaving” chants at the Barclays Center as the Celtics suffered their third consecutive loss.

Jayson Tatum and D’Angelo Russell each scored 34 apiece to lead their teams.

Grizzlies 94 (19-24), Rockets 112 (25-18)

James Harden dropped at least 30 points for the 17th consecutive game to surpass Kobe Bryant for the most since the 1976-77 NBA merger as he dropped a season-high 57. His plus-minus of +25 led all players.

Hornets 108 (20-23), Spurs 93 (25-20)

It was all love for Tony Parker in his return to San Antonio as he dropped eight points and dished out four dimes off the bench. Kemba Walker led the way for the win with 33 points.

Pistons 94 (18-24), Jazz 100 (24-21)

Donovan Mitchell and Joe Ingles both came up clutch in the final minute — Mitchell completed an and-1 with 48 seconds to go and Joe Ingles extended the lead to seven with a 3 with 24 seconds left in regulation. The win was Utah’s fourth in a row as it moved it into eight in the Western Conference standings.

Trail Blazers 107 (26-19), Kings 115 (23-21)

Damian Lillard scored a game-high 35 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome six Kings — three of which came off the bench — scoring double-digit points. Buddy Hield led the way with 19 points and De’Aaron Fox nailed the dagger jumper in the final minute.

Iman Shumpert and Evan Turner exchanged words after the game stemming from a hard screen set by Jusuf Nurkic in the first half. Shumpert went on to wait outside the Portland locker room after the game, but the situation didn’t escalate.

Pelicans 121 (21-23), Clippers (24-19)

Anthony Davis took over with 46 points, 16 rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block as he and Julius Randle (27 points) took care of business in Hollywood.

Montrezl Harrell scored a team-high 26 for the Clippers.

 

 

