Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 5️⃣6️⃣, Russell Westbrook Dishes 2️⃣4️⃣ Dimes in 2OT

by January 11, 2019
236

Thunder 147 (25-16), Spurs 154 (25-18)

That was one to remember.

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a career-high 56 and Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 24 dimes and 10 boards as the Spurs pulled away in the final minute of the second overtime to down the Thunder.

The Spurs made their first 14 3’s to open the night en route to a 16-for-19 shooting performance from the arc as a unit — Marco Belinelli, Dave Bertans and Bryn Forbes combined to go 12-for-12 from deep.

Celtics 99 (25-16), Heat 115 (20-20)

Dwyane Wade came up clutch down the stretch as he led the Heat with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting to get Miami back to .500. Kyrie Irving led all players with 22.

Clippers 100 (24-17), Nuggets 121 (28-12)

Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double in as many games as he led the Nuggets to a win that was never close. Jamal Murray’s 23 points led all players as Denver scored 37 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Pistons 102 (17-23), Kings 112 (21-21)

Seven different Kings scored double-digit points — Willie Cauley-Stein, Iman Shumpert, Buddy Hield, De’Aaron Fox, Marving Bagley III, Harry Giles and Yogi Ferrell — as Sacramento held on after a 65-point first half.

Stanley Johnson had 16 for the Pistons.

 
You Might Also Like
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
2,895
NBA

Paul George Torches the Lakers After Being Booed in L.A.

1 week ago
3,497
Kicks

NBA New Year’s Eve Kicks of the Night

1 week ago
2,964
spurs post up
The Post Up

Post Up: Spurs Erupt for 46-Point Quarter Against Celtics 💪

1 week ago
2,394
NBA

Paul George Challenged Russell Westbrook to Become a Better Defender

1 week ago
9,356
The Post Up

Post Up: Anthony Davis Scores Season-High 48 Points in Win 💪

2 weeks ago
1,060
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

‘I’ll Start Him’: DeMarcus Cousins Gearing Up for Return

3 hours ago
164

Brook Lopez: ‘We Have the Best Player in the League Right Here’

3 hours ago
448

Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 5️⃣6️⃣, Russell Westbrook Dishes 2️⃣4️⃣ Dimes in 2O...

3 hours ago
236
Nike PG3

Paul George Unveils the Nike PG3, Debut Colorway Inspired by NASA

7 hours ago
1,844

Young Flash Zaire Wade Drops Easy 26 Points in Miami ⚡️

14 hours ago
300