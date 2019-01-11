Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Drops 5️⃣6️⃣, Russell Westbrook Dishes 2️⃣4️⃣ Dimes in 2OT

Thunder 147 (25-16), Spurs 154 (25-18)

That was one to remember.

LaMarcus Aldridge dropped a career-high 56 and Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 24 dimes and 10 boards as the Spurs pulled away in the final minute of the second overtime to down the Thunder.

The Spurs made their first 14 3’s to open the night en route to a 16-for-19 shooting performance from the arc as a unit — Marco Belinelli, Dave Bertans and Bryn Forbes combined to go 12-for-12 from deep.

5️⃣6️⃣ points and a double OT win. LaMarcus Aldridge was CLUTCH. (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/vGFXrHxb1p — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2019

24 points and 24 dimes for the Brodie. He’s the first to do that since Magic Johnson over 29 years ago. pic.twitter.com/PTh79buOOC — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 11, 2019

Celtics 99 (25-16), Heat 115 (20-20)

Dwyane Wade came up clutch down the stretch as he led the Heat with 19 points on 8-for-12 shooting to get Miami back to .500. Kyrie Irving led all players with 22.

Clippers 100 (24-17), Nuggets 121 (28-12)

Nikola Jokic recorded his second triple-double in as many games as he led the Nuggets to a win that was never close. Jamal Murray’s 23 points led all players as Denver scored 37 in the first quarter and never looked back.

Pistons 102 (17-23), Kings 112 (21-21)

Seven different Kings scored double-digit points — Willie Cauley-Stein, Iman Shumpert, Buddy Hield, De’Aaron Fox, Marving Bagley III, Harry Giles and Yogi Ferrell — as Sacramento held on after a 65-point first half.

Stanley Johnson had 16 for the Pistons.