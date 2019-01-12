Mavericks 119 (20-22), Timberwolves 115 (20-22)

Luka Doncic did what he does best: get buckets in the clutch. The rookie scored seven of the Mavs’ last nine points, including the go-ahead 3-pointer that put Dallas up for good. He finished with 29 points, 12 assists and eight rebounds.

Luka in the clutch. If you know, you know ❄️❄️ (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/gachCgmoyh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 12, 2019

Hawks 123 (13-29), 76ers 121 (27-16)

Atlanta pulled out the sneaky road win over the Embiid-less Sixers thanks to a last-second fadeaway jumper by John Collins (25 points, nine rebounds). Kevin Huerter also dropped a career-high 29 points for the Hawks.

Bucks 106 (29-12), Wizards 113 (18-25)

Washington’s Tom Satoransky registered a triple-double of 18 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the home win over the Giannis-less Bucks. Bradley Beal added the scoring punch with 32 points.

🚨 TRIP-DUB ALERT 🚨 .@Satoransky finished with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists, and became the first Czech player in NBA history to record a triple-double!#WizBucks | #DCFamily pic.twitter.com/P02pNbuF5s — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 12, 2019

Pacers 121 (28-14), Knicks 106 (10-32)

Indiana shot an impressive 52 percent from the field in a comfortable road win. Domantas Sabonis put in 22 points and grabbed 15 rebounds for the Pacers.

Nets 105 (21-23), Raptors 122 (32-12)

Eight Toronto players hit double digits in scoring, led by Kawhi Leonard’s 20 points in 26 minutes. D’Angelo Russell had 24 points and nine assists for the Nets.

Savage playing bully ball. pic.twitter.com/JCc1rVSE9y — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 12, 2019

Cavaliers 113 (8-35), Rockets 141 (24-17)

James Harden put up a ridiculous triple-double of 43 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds as he continues his MVP campaign. Harden shot 12-of-24 from the field including 8-of-16 from 3-point land.

With this 3-pointer, James Harden has now passed Kobe on the all-time 3PM list 🎯 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/PGDfzD5YNR — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 12, 2019

Lakers 95 (23-20), Jazz 113 (22-21)

Donovan Mitchell popped off on national television for 33 points and nine assists, including a nasty poster dunk in the second quarter. The LeBron-less Lakers never had a chance to lead, instead falling behind early as Utah grew its lead throughout the game.

Hornets 96 (19-22), Blazers 127 (26-17)

Portland scored 37 first-quarter points and never looked back. They were led by their backcourt of CJ McCollum (30 points) and Damian Lillard (20 points).

Bulls 109 (10-32), Warriors 146 (28-14)

Steph Curry made history in the Warriors’ easy win as he moved into No. 3 all-time on the career made 3-pointers list, passing Jason Terry. He now only trails Reggie Miller and Ray Allen for the No. 1 spot.

Steph is now No. 3 all-time in made 3-pointers. Respect 🙌 (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/mY3dw4N0Wb — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 12, 2019

