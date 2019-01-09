Post Up: Nikola Jokic Hits Game-Winner after Triple-Double, Klay Thompson Goes Off for 43 🔥

Pacers 123 (27-13), Cavaliers 115 (8-33)

The Pacers nearly gave up a 26-point lead, but Thad Young’s efficient 26-point outing kept the Cavaliers at bay. Jordan Clarkson scored a team-high 26 for Cleveland.

Wizards 115 (16-25), 76ers 132 (27-14)

Bradley Beal dropped 28 for Washington, but it wasn’t enough to overcome three 76ers (Joel Embiid, Jimmy Butler, Landry Shamet) scoring at least 20 points.

Landry Shamet’s eight made 3’s tied Allen Iverson’s rookie record for treys made by a Philadelphia rookie.

Nuggets 103 (27-12), Heat 99 (19-20)

Nikola Jokic racked up a triple-double with 29 points, 11 boards and 10 assists, but his two most important points came on his game-winning bucket with two seconds to go in regulation. Jamal Murray, who scored 18, assisted the bucket.

Hawks 101 (12-28), Raptors 104 (31-12)

Kawhi Leonard’s hot streak continued as he recorded 31 points, four boards, six dimes, six steals and a game-securing block.

Second-year big man John Collins shined for Atlanta, scoring 21 points on 8-for-11 shooting (3-for-3 from behind the arc) and grabbing 14 boards.

Vince Carter received a standing ovation in his return to the Six.

Standing ovation in the 6️⃣. Vince Carter may have just checked in for his final game in Toronto. 💔 (via @DefPenHoops) pic.twitter.com/7wBWKQzt64 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2019

Timberwolves 119 (20-21), Thunder 117 (25-15)

Ryan Saunders, the son of the late Flip Saunders, received a warm welcome in the Timberwolves after his first-ever win as an NBA head coach.

Andrew Wiggins scored 40 points and grabbed 10 boards to lead Minnesota.

Thunder big man Nerlens Noel was stretchered off the floor after taking an elbow to the head from Wiggins. The situation led to altercation between Dennis Schroder and Jeff Teague — reportedly having to do with Minnesota players laughing after the injury — that resulted in Teague being ejected.

Did it for Flip. ♥️ Ryan Saunders just won his first game as an NBA head coach. (via @Timberwolves) pic.twitter.com/qFOZv8wEwd — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 9, 2019

Kings 111 (20-21), Suns 115 (10-32)

Kelly Oubre made a big impression on his new home, scoring a team-high 26 points and throwing down a putback dunk with 11 seconds to go that secured the Suns’ 21-point comeback win.

De’Aaron Fox led the Kings with 24 points.

Knicks 95 (10-31), Warriors 122 (27-14)

The Knicks hung around until the fourth quarter when these two sides met at the Garden a few weeks ago, but a 13-0 run from the Warriors to end the first half gave Golden State a double-digit lead New York threaten the rest of the way.

Klay Thompson led all players with an electric 43 points on 18-for-29 shooting while Steph Curry notched 14 points, 14 dimes and six boards.

Hornets 109 (19-20), Clippers 128 (23-16)

The Clippers took a two-point lead just under nine minutes into the first quarter and never looked back as Lou Williams had 27 points and 10 dimes in just 25 minutes of playing time off the bench. His plus-minus of plus-30 led all players.