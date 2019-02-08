Post Up: Rajon Rondo Hits Game-Winner in Boston, Terrence Ross Stay Hot

Raptors 119 (40-16), Hawks 101 (18-36)

Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet combined for 63 points to carry the load while Kawhi Leonard had the night off.

The Hawks led by eight at halftime, but they were only able to muster up 33 points in the second half as Toronto cruised to the W.

oh that boy Trae Young got DIMES (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/ONaQDQjbfr — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2019

Lakers 129 (28-27), Celtics 128 (35-20)

Kyrie Irving got to the rack with 11.5 seconds to go for a go-ahead bucket and it looked like it was the nail in the coffin after Brandon Ingram was blocked with three seconds to go; however, the ball somehow bounced its way to Rajon Rondo, who got a shot off from the elbow with just 0.2 seconds to go.

LeBron James had a triple-double with 28 points, 12 rebounds, 12 dimes and three steals. Kyrie Irving had a team-high 24 points, eight assists and two steals for the Celtics.

Los Angeles shot a paltry 7-for-18 from the free throw line, but they hit a franchise-record 22 shots from behind the arc on 53.7 percent shooting to make up for it. Kuzma and James each hit five shots from deep.

The Lakers trailed by as many as 18 points in the second quarter before dropping 42 points in the third quarter to spark the comeback.

RAJON RONDO HAD TO SHOW OUT IN BOSTON. THAT’S GAME. (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/IGdKw2WKzU — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 8, 2019

Grizzlies 95 (22-34), Thunder 117 (35-19)

Russell Westbrook stuffed the stat sheet with 15 points, 13 rebounds, 15 assists and four steals and Paul George knocked down six 3’s en route to 27 points as the Thunder overcame a halftime deficit to blow out the Grizzlies.

Spurs 118 (32-25), Trail Blazers (33-21)

The Spurs made up a 21-point deficit when DeMar DeRozan made a jumper with two minutes to go in the third quarter to tie things up, but the Trail Blazers got back on track and made the next bucket and led the rest of the way.

DeRozan scored a game-high 35, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Portland’s trio of CJ McCollum (30 points), Damian Lillard (24) and Jusuf Nurkic (22) taking care of business on the offensive end.

Rudy Gay heats up for 16 3rd quarter PTS in Portland! #GoSpursGo Watch the 4th on @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/LQ3bMLI1s8 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2019

Clippers 92 (30-26), Pacers 116 (36-19)

The Pacers scored 71 first half points as the Clippers struggled to score in their first game since moving Tobias Harris.

Bojan Bogdanovic scored a game-high 29 for Indiana on 12-for-19 shooting. Myles Turner was the Pacers’ defensive anchor with four steals and six blocks to go along with his 17 points.

Timberwolves 112 (25-29), Magic 122 (23-32)

Terrence Ross turned in his third 25-point outing in the Magic’s last four contests as he dropped 32 points off the bench to lead all scorers.

An offensive outburst in the game’s first three quarters — Orlando had 102 points entering the fourth — put the game to bed.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins combined for 50 points.