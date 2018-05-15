Post Up: Celtics Take 2-0 Series Lead Despite Monster Night From LeBron James

by May 15, 2018
777

Cavaliers 94, Celtics 107 (BOS leads 2-0)

LeBron James showed up to the TD Garden early in the morning to work on his shot and it showed — the King nail four 3-pointers in the opening period en route to first quarter 25 points.

The Cavaliers were able to hold onto a seven-point lead heading into the intermission; however, the Celtics came out of the locker room a completely different team as they dropped 36 points in the third quarter. Boston smothered Cleveland on the defensive end as well, contesting 20 of the Cavaliers’ 22 third quarter field goal attempts. A Marcus Smart  3-pointer 7:26 into the half gave Boston a lead it held for the remainder of the night.

Al Horford scored eight straight consecutive points in a span of 1:31 late in the fourth quarter to give the Celtics a 14-point lead — their largest of the night — and sink the dagger.

James led the Cavs with 42 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists.

Jaylen Brown’s 23 points led the way as six other Celtics scored at least nine points.

  
