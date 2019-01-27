Post Up: Kevin Durant Puts Up 33 Points in Win Over Celtics

by January 27, 2019
Spurs 126 (27-22), Pelicans 114 (22-27)

After Saturday night’s 28-point and 12-rebound performance, LaMarcus Aldridge notched his 15th double-double of the season. With no DeMar DeRozan (sore left knee), Rudy Gay had a double-double of his own (22 points, 11 rebounds).

Grizzlies 106 (20-30), Pacers 103 (32-16)

Four of five of the Grizzlies’ starters finished in double digits with Mike Conley leading the way with 22 points to snap an eight-game losing streak. Jaren Jackson Jr finished 20, Marc Gasol had 18 and Justin Holiday scored 16.

Nuggets 126 (33-15), Sixers 110 (32-18)

Nikola Jokic had another amazing stat line (32 points, 18 boards, 10 assists) as the Nuggets defeated a shorthanded Sixers squad. Jokic joined Oscar Robertson as the only two players in NBA history with multiple 30-point, 15-rebound and 10-assist games before turning 24. Denver dominated the paint in the first half, outscoring the Sixers, 42-22.

Warriors 115 (35-14), Celtics 111 (30-19)

Kevin Durant put up 33 points at TD Garden to give the Warriors their 10th straight win. After going scoreless in the first quarter, Stephen Curry caught fire, hitting five three-pointers in a row, to finish with 24 points. Curry extended the lead to four after making two key free throws down the stretch.

Blazers 120 (31-20), Hawks 111 (15-33)

CJ McCollum got his first career triple-double (28 points, 10 rebounds, 10 dimes) in the home win. Seth Curry, who got the start with Damian Lillard out, finished with 22 points. The Blazers shot 50 percent from the field.

   
