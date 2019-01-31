Post Up: Dennis Smith Jr. Records Triple-Double at MSG with J. Cole Courtside

Hawks 113 (16-34), Kings 135 (26-25)

Trae Young led all players with 23 points, but it wasn’t enough to overcome seven Kings scoring at least nine points.

Harry Giles scored a career-high 20 points in 21 minutes of work off the pine for Sacramento. His plus-minus of +27 was a team-best.

yo just a reminder that De’Aaron Fox is dumb fast 💨 (via @SacramentoKings) pic.twitter.com/YLTyetKuPv — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 31, 2019

Jazz 105 (29-23), Trail Blazers 132 (32-20)

Donovan Mitchell kept his hot streak going with 22 points on 8-for-16 shooting, but Portland’s dynamic duo of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum combined for 66 points to lead the blowout win.

Dame (36 PTS, 11 AST) & CJ (30 PTS) were too much for the Jazz in Portland! 💪#RipCity pic.twitter.com/5MKOgQxEiG — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 31, 2019

Nuggets 105 (35-15), Pelicans 99 (23-29)

Nikola Jokic recorded a triple-double as he, Monte Morris and Malik Beasley combined for 62 points. Jrue Holiday scored a team-high 22 for New Orleans.

Grizzlies 97 (20-32), Timberwolves 99 (25-26)

Mike Conley had 26 points — the only player on either side to score at least 20 points in a low-scoring overtime match-up — but Karl-Anthony Towns came up with a rebound and turnaround jumper in the final seconds of overtime to give Minnesota the W.

Pacers 89 (32-18), Wizards 107 (22-29)

Bradley Beal scored 25 and Jeff Green added 23 off the bench as the Wizards handled the visiting Pacers for the majority of the night, leading by as much as 25.

Mavericks 114 (23-27), Knicks 90 (10-40)

Dennis Smith Jr. recorded a triple-double with 13 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists in just 28 minutes of action as Dallas blew out New York at MSG. Kevin Knox scored a team-high 17 for the Knicks.

Dirk extended his night at MSG to sign autographs for the locker room attendants. Salute to a legend. (via @townbrad) pic.twitter.com/c46WLFwNIZ — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 31, 2019

Bulls 105 (12-40), Heat 89 (24-25)

Bobby Portis scored 26 points in 24 minutes off the bench as Chicago took an early lead and never looked back.

Five players (Justice Winslow, Wayne Ellington, Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo and Tyler Johnson) scored at least 13 points for Miami.

Hornets 94 (24-26), Celtics 126 (32-19)

Jaylen Brown scored 24 points off the pine and Terry Rozier scored 17 starting in place of Kyrie Irving, who had the night off due to rest.

Kemba Walker scored a team-high 21 for the Hornets.