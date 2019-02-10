Post Up: Kevin Durant Torches Heat for 39 Points at Oracle Arena 🔥

Sixers 143 (36-20), Lakers 120 (28-28)

Joel Embiid put up 37 points and 14 rebounds as the Sixers defeated the Lakers in the Sunday matinee. Tobias Harris had 22 points in his second game with the Sixers, JJ Redick had 21 points and Jimmy Butler finished with 15 points. Philly shot 60 percent from the field.

You think JJ Redick deserves a spot on the best shooters of all time list? (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/eps9HR1KKW — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 10, 2019

Mavericks 102 (26-29), Trailblazers 101 (33-22)

Luka Doncic and Tim Hardaway Jr combined for 52 points on their home court. The Mavericks came down from 15 points in the final 10 minutes. Damian Lillard caught fire in the third quarter, scoring 16 straight points, but missed a layup in the final seconds to give the Blazers the lead.

Kings 117 (30-26), Suns 104 (11-47)

Marvin Bagley III posted a career-high 32 rebounds off the bench for the Kings to give the Suns its 14th straight loss. Four of Sacramento’s starters scored in double digits with Buddy Hield leading the way with 18 points. De’Aaron Fox was one dime shy of a double-double (17 points, nine assists).

Magic 124 (25-32), Hawks 108 (18-38)

Big man Nikola Vucevic had himself a 19-point, 12-rebound performance in the win. Jonathan Isaac and Evan Fournier had 17 apiece. Orlando led by as much as 26 points in the third and led 98-74 heading into the fourth quarter.

Warriors 120 (40-15), Heat 118 (25-29)

Down three with under a minute left, Kevin Durant hit a three-pointer to tie the game at 118. On the Warriors’ next possession, DeMar Cousins got an offensive rebound and was fouled with 5.4 seconds to go, knocking down two free throws to give Golden State the lead. Durant finished with 39 points, Klay Thompson had 29 and Stephen Curry had 25.