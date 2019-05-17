Post Up: Curry Bros Shine as Warriors Complete 17-Point Comeback

by May 17, 2019
1,087

Warriors 114, Trail Blazers 111 (GSW leads 2-0)

The night was all about the Curry Brothers as Steph (37 points, eight rebounds, eight assists) and Seth (16 points, four steals, game-high +13 plus-minus) went head-to-head in Oakland.

Portland led by as many as 17 in the second quarter, but a 39-point third quarter by Golden State sent both sides tied heading into the final frame.

Damian Lillard (23 points, 10 assists) had a chance to tie in Portland’s final possession, but Andre Iguodala stripped the ball away before he could get a shot off.

Draymond Green played a key role, stuffing the stat sheet with 16 blocks, 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

  
