Post Up: Damian Lillard Drops 30 Points As Blazers Defeat Thunder in Game 1 🎯

Celtics 84, Pacers 74 (Boston leads 1-0)

In his first playoff game as a Celtic, Kyrie Irving scored 20 points and dropped seven dimes at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum finished with 15 points, and Al Horford posted a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).

Boston also got 30 combined bench points from Marcus Morris and Gordon Hayward.

Kyrie's first playoff game with the Celtics:



20 points

7 assists

5 rebounds



(via @nba) pic.twitter.com/6bL2565Sue — SLAM (@SLAMonline) April 14, 2019

Blazers 104, Thunder 99 (Portland leads 1-0)

Damian Lillard scored 30 points, knocking down five triples, as the Blazers protected home court. CJ McCollum had 24 points and Enes Kanter had a 20-point, 18-rebound performance.

Bucks 121, Pistons 86 (Milwaukee leads 1-0)

All five starters finished in double digits, as Giannis Antetokounmpo was the team’s leading scorer with 24 points in 23 minutes. He also had a mean dunk from inside the free throw line.

Eric Bledsoe finished with 15 points, and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez had 14 apiece. Sterling Brown had 11 points.

Rockets 122, Jazz 90 (Houston leads 1-0)

Houston went up 20 points under the nine-minute mark as they cruised to victory. James Harden was two rebounds shy of a triple-double, leading the team with 29 points and 10 rebounds. Eric Gordon was the second-leading scorer with 17 points, and Clint Capela finished with 16 points and 12 boards.