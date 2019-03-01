Post Up: Dwyane Wade and CP3 Meet for Final Time, James Harden Scores 58

Warriors 96 (43-19), Magic 103 (29-34)

The Warriors dropped their second straight game as the Magic outscored the defending champs 33-15 in the final period of play. Aaron Gordon had 22 points and 15 boards and Terrence Ross scored 16 off the bench. Ross’ plus-minus of +17 in 27 minutes led all players.

Steph Curry scored 33 points, but he shot just 12-for-33 from the field.

Cavaliers 125 (15-47), Knicks 118 (13-49)

Four Cavaliers (Kevin Love, Cedi Osman, Collin Sexton, Jordan Clarkson) scored at least 20 points as Love led the way with 26 in just 28 minutes of work. Cleveland outscored New York 40-21 in the fourth quarter.

Alonzo Trier led the Knicks with 22 off the pine.

Heat 118 (27-34), Rockets 121 (37-25)

Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade met for the 22nd and final time as Paul improved his career record to 15-7 against one of his closet friends.

James Harden went off for 58 points — his sixth game with at least 50 points this season — 10 dimes, seven rebounds and four steals.

76ers 108 (40-22), Thunder 104 (38-23)

Tobias Harris led all scorers with 32 points as the Sixers snapped a 19-game losing streak against the Thunder.

Both sides were without arguably their best players as Joel Embiid and Paul George both sat.

Jazz 111 (35-26), Nuggets 104 (42-19)

Donovan Mitchell scored six unanswered points late in the fourth quarter to secure the win and give Utah breathing room at the 6-seed spot in the Western Conference standings.

Mitchell finished the night with 24 and Kyle Korver scored 22 (6-for-10 from 3) to lead the way for Utah.

Timberwolves 115 (29-33), Pacers 122 (41-22)

Karl-Anthony Towns took over the night with 42 points, 17 rebounds and four dimes, but Bojan Bogdanvic’s 37-point outing was the deciding factor as the Timberwolves fell to the Pacers. TJ Leaf added 18 points for Indiana.