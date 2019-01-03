Post Up: Gordon Hayward Drops Season-High 35 Points in Win 🎯

Timberwolves 102 (17-21), Celtics 115 (22-15)

Boston was without Kyrie Irving but Gordon Hayward made up for his absence by dropping a season-high 35 points on 14-18 shooting from the field. Terry Rozier also stepped up with 16 points of his own. Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points for the Wolves.

No flow is safe when you drop a season-high 3️⃣5️⃣ 💦 pic.twitter.com/HHAnyksMP9 — Boston Celtics (@celtics) January 3, 2019

Mavericks 122 (18-19), Hornets 84 (18-19)

Dallas put up 42 points in the first quarter and never looked back in the blowout win. At one point, the Mavericks held a 47-point lead. They were led by their backcourt of Dennis Smith Jr. (18 points, seven assists) and Luka Doncic (18 points, 10 rebounds).

Heat 117 (18-18), Cavaliers 92 (8-30)

Miami welcomed back guard Dion Waiters (seven points) after he missed more than a year due to injury. It was an easy affair for the Heat, who were led by Josh Richardson’s 24 points. Tristan Thompson put in 14 points for the Cavs.

Hawks 98 (11-26), Wizards 114 (15-23)

Washington made light work of Atlanta despite missing the injured John Wall. Bradley Beal led the Wizards in scoring with 24 points while Jeff Green added 22 points. Alex Len paced the Hawks with 24 points in 27 minutes.

Pelicans 121 (17-22), Nets 126 (18-21)

Anthony Davis put up an incredible statline of 34 points and 26 rebounds, but New Orleans came up short in Brooklyn. D’Angelo Russell recorded 22 points and 13 assists in the win. Joe Harris added 21 points.

THE FRO ✋✋The Brow pic.twitter.com/KN4EZS0bLZ — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 3, 2019

Magic 112 (17-20), Bulls 84 (10-28)

Orlando led this one from start to finish to capture the road win in Chicago. The Magic shot an incredible 57.9 percent from the field. Nikola Vucevic put in 22 points and 12 rebounds.

Pistons 101 (17-19), Grizzlies 94 (18-19)

A 12-point third quarter by Memphis helped Detroit close the gap and take home the win. Blake Griffin paced the Pistons with 26 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Jaren Jackson Jr. put up 26 points and 10 rebounds in the loss.

76ers 132 (25-14), Suns 127 (9-30)

Joel Embiid continued his monster season with a 42-point, 18-rebound effort in Philadelphia’s road win. Embiid, in fact, had 30 points and 14 rebounds at halftime alone before the Suns came storming back. Devin Booker contributed 37 points and eight assists for the Suns.

Thunder 107 (24-13), Lakers 100 (21-17)

Paul George shook off boos from the L.A. crowd to drop 37 points and take home a road win. George stepped up despite hostility from the city that he passed on in free agency last summer. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 25 points for the Lakers.

Find someone who hypes you up like Russ 😂 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/hr5zyYCZBF — SLAM (@SLAMonline) January 3, 2019

