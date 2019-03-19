Nuggets 114 (47-22), Celtics 105 (43-28)

Isaiah Thomas got the win in his return to Boston as Denver pulled ahead in the final period.

Nikola Jokic stuffed the stat sheet with 21 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists, two steals and three blocks. Kyrie Irving had game-highs in points (30) and steals (four).

Last year, the Nuggets were eliminated from playoff contention on the last day of the season.



Last year, the Nuggets were eliminated from playoff contention on the last day of the season. Today, they clinched a spot in the postseason with 13 games to go.

Isaiah Thomas' tribute video hit me right in the feels.

Here's Kyrie doing Kyrie things for your TL

Pistons 119 (36-34), Cavaliers 126 (18-53)

The Pistons weren’t able to get the job done without Blake Griffin as the Cavs scored 39 points in the fourth quarter. Cleveland shot a blistering 58.2 percent from the field and 50 percent from deep — Collin Sexton spearheaded the offense, scoring a game-high 27 on 10-for 16 shooting from the field and 5-for-6 on 3’s.

Warriors 105 (47-22), Spurs 111 (42-29)

Gregg Popovich and the Spurs clinched their 22nd straight winning season as they took advantage of uncharacteristically poor shooting nights from Steph Curry (9-for-25) and Klay Thompson (5-for-18).

Andrew Bogut had seven points and seven boards in 19 minutes as a starter in his return to the Warriors.

DeMar DeRozan scored a game-high 26 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 23 points, 13 rebounds and two blocks to lead San Antonio.

The last time the Spurs didn’t have a winning record…



• Allen Iverson had just won Rookie of the Year

• Biggie’s ‘Life After Death’ went Diamond

• Trae Young wasn’t born yet

• Space Jam hit theaters

• ‘Wu-Tang Forever’ dropped

• SLAM had only made 17 magazines pic.twitter.com/H5Dhwy78Wh — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2019

Jazz 116 (41-29), Wizards 95 (30-41)

No Utah player scored more than 20 points, but a 53.8 percent shooting night as a unit was more than enough to get the job done as the Jazz blew out the Wizards.

Donovan Mitchell scored a team-high 19 and Joe Ingles added 16 on 4-for-8 shooting from behind the arc.

Pelicans 129 (31-42), Mavericks 125 (28-42)

Anthony Davis only played 21 minutes of the 53-minute overtime game, but he made the most of that time, racking up 20 points, six rebounds and five assists. His frontcourt mate, Julius Randle, took care of business down the stretch with 30 points, nine boards and four dimes of his own.

Luka Doncic finished the night with 29 points, 13 rebounds and 10 dimes and Dirk Nowitzki moved pass Wilt Chamberlain on the NBA’s all-time scoring leaderboard.

Certified bucket.



Certified bucket.

Dirk just passed Wilt to move to sixth on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

It's only right Dirk make history on a one-legged fadeaway

Elfrid Payton just joined and elite group of hoopers to record 5️⃣ straight triple-doubles. 😳



• Michael Jordan

• Oscar Robertson

• Wilt Chamberlain

• Russell Westbrook



(via @nba)pic.twitter.com/55lKiwOhMa — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 19, 2019

Knicks 92 (14-57), Raptors 128 (50-21)

Jeremy Lin stepped up off the bench with a team-high 20 points as he played extra minutes due to an ankle injury that took Kyle Lowry out for the night.

Eight different Raptors scored at least 10 points.

Allonzo Trier scored 22 points for New York.

Heat 116 (34-36), Thunder 107 (42-29)

The Heat improved to 7-2 in their last nine as Dwyane Wade and Goran Dragic combined to score 51 points off the pine.

The Thunder dropped its third game in a row despite 31 points from Paul George.

Pacers 98 (44-27), Trail Blazers 106 (43-27)

The Pacers led at the end of the first quarter, but the Trail Blazers built a lead that went as high as 21 in the fourth quarter to put the game to bed.

Damian Lillard was the star of the show as he had 30 points, 15 assists and three steals. His plus-minus of +17 was at least 12 points higher than every other Portland starter.

Bulls 116 (20-52), Suns 101 (17-55)

Devin Booker and DeAndre Ayton combined for 50 points, but the Suns struggled without the services of Kelly Oubre Jr.

The Bulls’ big men showed up as Lauri Markkanen (17 points, nine boards, two blocks) and Robin Lopez (24 points, seven rebounds) took care of business.