Post Up: James Harden Ties Career-High, Drops 61 Against Spurs

Grizzlies 119 (29-43), Magic 123 (35-38)

Terrence Ross’ 31 points off the pine kept the Magic’s season alive as they moved to 35-38, just half a game behind the Miami Heat for the 8-seed in the Eastern Conference. Evan Fournier added 27 points, eight rebounds and six dimes.

Nuggets 111 (49-22), Knicks 93 (14-59)

Nikola Jokic had 21 points and 17 rebounds as the Nuggets ran up a 19-point first quarter lead and never looked back.

Mitchell Robinson had 16 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in 23 minutes for New York.

Thunder 116 (43-30), Raptors 109 (51-22)

The Thunder ended its cold streak as Paul George dropped 28 and Russell Westbrook lit up the box score with 18 points, 12 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals. Dennis Schroder added 26 points off the bench.

Kawhi Leonard scored a game-high 37 points.

Spurs 105 (42-31), Rockets 111 (46-27)

James Harden matched his career-high with 61 points on 19-for-34 shooting — his eighth game of the year with at least 50 points — as Houston pulled away in the final quarter to down its in-state rival.

Heat 87 (35-37), Bucks 116 (54-19)

The Bucks’ bench chipped in as four different players had a plus-minus of at least +19, with Pat Cannaughton’s +25 in 28 minutes leading the way.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led all players with 27 points on 12-for-19 shooting.

Nets 111 (38-36), Lakers 106 (31-41)

D’Angelo Russell had 21 points, 13 assists and three steals in his return to the STAPLES Center as the Nets officially ended the Lakers’ playoff chase. Joe Harris scored a team-high 26.

Despite the loss, JaVale McGee turned in a career night with 33 points, 20 rebounds and six blocks.

Back in LA, but he’s a New Yorker. pic.twitter.com/YrNbJyFkiU — LeagueFits 💧 (@leaguefits) March 23, 2019

Clippers 110 (43-30), Cavaliers 108 (19-54)

Every game matters for the Clippers, who entered the night tied with three other teams at 42-30. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 on 11-for-15 shooting from the field as the Clippers overcame a 15-point deficit to earn the W.