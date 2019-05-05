Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 39 Points as Toronto Ties up Series 2-2

by May 05, 2019
243

Raptors 101, Sixers 96 (Toronto ties series 2-2)

With under a minute left, Kawhi Leonard called his own number and hit a clutch 3-pointer, finishing with 39 points and even up the series at 2-2. Marc Gasol finished with 16 points and Kyle Lowry contributed 14 points. Toronto returns back home for Game 5 on Tuesday.

Nuggets 116, Blazers 112 (Denver evens up series 2-2)

Jamal Murray had a stellar 34-point performance on the road. He also went 11-for-11 from the free throw line. Nikola Jokic and Paul Millsap had 21 points apiece, and Gary Harris finished with 14. Will Barton (11 points) knocked down some huge shots down the stretch, including two key 3-pointers late in the fourth quarter.

    
