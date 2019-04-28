Post Up: Kevin Durant Drops 35 Points as Warriors Take 1

Celtics 112, Bucks 90 (Boston leads series 1-0)

Kyrie Irving was the C’s leading scorer with 26 points to win Game 1 on the road. Al Horford finished with 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Jaylen Brown finished with 19 points. Gordon Hayward and Terry Rozier finished with 13 and 11, respectively.

Warriors 104, Rockets 100 (Golden State leads series 1-0)

In a game that went to the wire, the Warriors came out with the W at home. Kevin Durant finished with 35 points. Stephen Curry had 18 points, Draymond Green and Andre Iguoadala had 14 points apiece. Chris Paul was ejected after receiving his second technical foul late in the final seconds.