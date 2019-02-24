Post Up: Knicks End 18-Straight Home Losing Streak 🗽

by February 24, 2019
201

Magic 113 (28-33), Raptors 98 (44-17)

Terrence Ross put up a team-high 28 points off the bench north of the border as the Magic ended Toronto’s seven-game winning streak. Big man Nikola Vucevic posted 23 points and 12 boards.

Nuggets 123 (40-18), Clippers 96 (33-27)

Denver defended home court Sunday afternoon against the Clippers behind stellar performances from Nikola Jokic (22 points, 16 rebounds) and Paul Millsap (21 points, 16 boards). The Nuggets are now 26-4 at home and three games ahead of the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.

Knicks 130 (12-48), Spurs 118 (33-28)

The Knicks snapped its 18-straight home game losing streak on Sunday night. Damyean Dotson finished with 27 points (eight 3s), and Dennis Smith Jr and Kevin Knox had 19 apiece. Emmanuel Mudiay (19 points) and Mitchell Robinson (15 points) came up huge off the bench, too. New York’s last home victory was on Dec. 1.

   
You Might Also Like

Kyrie Irving Annoyed By Reaction to Video of Him Chatting With Kevin Durant

4 days ago
2,002

MSG: James Dolan Not Courting Offers to Sell the Knicks

6 days ago
626
hamidou diallo slam dunk contest
NBA

Every Dunk from the 2019 NBA Slam Dunk Contest 💥

1 week ago
5,210
NBA

Knicks Dispute Claim They Didn’t Scout Giannis Antetokounmpo

1 week ago
12,535
NBA

Report: Enes Kanter Agrees to Deal with Portland

2 weeks ago
1,748
NBA

New Orleans Pelicans: ‘Anthony Davis Will Play for the Remainder of the 2018-19 Season’

2 weeks ago
3,424

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Knicks End 18-Straight Home Losing Streak 🗽

2 hours ago
201
chris paul rockets post up

Post Up: CP3 Carries Rockets To Victory at Oracle 🚀

23 hours ago
1,547
jaelen house shadow mountain

Jaelen House SNAPS in FINAL FOUR! 😤

1 day ago
202

BHM 2019: The Story of Texas Western’s Historic 1966 National Title

2 days ago
2,275

Report: Jaren Jackson Jr Out For ‘Foreseeable Future’ With Quad Injury

2 days ago
1,139