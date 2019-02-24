Post Up: Knicks End 18-Straight Home Losing Streak 🗽

Magic 113 (28-33), Raptors 98 (44-17)

Terrence Ross put up a team-high 28 points off the bench north of the border as the Magic ended Toronto’s seven-game winning streak. Big man Nikola Vucevic posted 23 points and 12 boards.

Nuggets 123 (40-18), Clippers 96 (33-27)

Denver defended home court Sunday afternoon against the Clippers behind stellar performances from Nikola Jokic (22 points, 16 rebounds) and Paul Millsap (21 points, 16 boards). The Nuggets are now 26-4 at home and three games ahead of the Thunder for third place in the Western Conference.

Knicks 130 (12-48), Spurs 118 (33-28)

The Knicks snapped its 18-straight home game losing streak on Sunday night. Damyean Dotson finished with 27 points (eight 3s), and Dennis Smith Jr and Kevin Knox had 19 apiece. Emmanuel Mudiay (19 points) and Mitchell Robinson (15 points) came up huge off the bench, too. New York’s last home victory was on Dec. 1.