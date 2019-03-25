Post Up: LaMarcus Aldridge Puts Up 48 Points Against Celtics

Clippers 124 (44-30), Knicks 113 (14-60)

Four of five Clippers starters finished in double digits, as Danilo Gallinari posted 26 points. Ivica Zubac had a double-double (10 points and 10 rebounds), Lou Williams and Montrezl Harrell combined for 53 points off the bench. The Clippers are now in fifth place in the Western Conference.

This story about Lou Will talking a gunman out of robbing him before taking him out for a meal is 🙌🏽 (via @espn) pic.twitter.com/Lxj3n54dqk — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 24, 2019

Bucks 127 (55-19), Cavaliers 105 (19-55)

Giannis Antetokounmpo put up 27 points and grabbed 10 boards. Khris Middleton had 17 points and Eric Bledsoe and Tony Snell had 12 apiece. The Bucks improved to a League-best 55-19.

Pacers 124 (45-29), Nuggets 88 (49-23)

Bojan Bogdanovic scored 26 of his 35 points in the first half, setting a career high. Both Myles Turner (17 points, 11 rebounds) and Domantas Sabonis (15 points, 13 rebounds) had double-doubles. Aaron Holiday and Tyreke Evans had 11 off the bench.

Hornets 115 (34-39), Raptors 114 (51-23)

Trailing two, Jeremy Lamb got the ball, lost control and heaved it from half court to give Charlotte the win at the buzzer. He finished with 13 points. Dwayne Bacon was the team’s leading scorer with 20 points.

Rockets 113 (47-27), Pelicans 90 (31-44)

James Harden had 29 points in 28 minutes of action. Eric Gordon, who knocked down six 3-pointers, finished with 18 points. Chris Paul had 10 points and 13 dimes, and Clint Capela was two points shy of getting a double-double, but had 17 rebounds.

Spurs 115 (43-31), Celtics 96 (43-31)

Boston had no answer for LaMarcus Aldridge, who scored 48 points at TD Garden. He also grabbed 13 rebounds. DeMar DeRozan had a double-double (16 points, 11 rebounds).

Warriors 121 (50-23), Pistons 114 (37-36)

Twenty-four hours after losing to Dallas, Steph Curry (26 points) and Klay Thompson (24 points) combined for 50 points in the home win. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green each had 14 points. This is the Warriors’ sixth-straight season with 50 or more wins.

Lakers 111 (32-41), Kings 106 (36-37)

LeBron James finished with 29 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds to get his eighth triple-double of the season and snap a five-game losing streak. Kyle Kuzma had 21 third quarter points and finished with 29 points. The Kings came back from a double-digit deficit and cut it to two with 16 seconds in the game, but LeBron James made it a two possession game.