Post Up: Lou Williams Knocks Down Buzzer Beater Against Nets 🔥

Knicks 124 (14-56), Lakers 123 (31-39)

New York ended the game on a 13-1 run to get the late win at Madison Square Garden. Mario Hezonja, who found himself in between the basket and LeBron James, shadowed James as he drove and blocked the potential game-winning shot. All five Knicks starters finished in double digits with Emmanuel Mudiay leading the way with 28 points.

Mario Hezonja really just won the game for the Knicks (via @nba) pic.twitter.com/I7Fl6XMABC — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2019

Heat 93 (33-36), Hornets 75 (31-38)

Goran Dragic (19 points) and Dwyane Wade (17 points) were big off the bench for Miami, who are now two games ahead of Charlotte in the eighth seed. Bam Adebayo (16 points, 9 rebounds) was one rebound shy of a double-double.

D Wade still magical out on the court (via @MiamiHEAT) pic.twitter.com/bF80LJO7Db — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2019

Sixers 130 (45-25), Bucks 125 (52-18)

Sunday’s matinee between two of the top teams in the East lived up to its expectations. Giannis Antetokounmpo (career-high 52 points) and Joel Embiid (40 points) dueled, as the Sixers came out with the win on the road. Jimmy Butler was the Sixers’ second-leading scorer with 27 points.

Jo Embiid's skillset is like that guy whose MyPlayer cheeses all the time (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/LPMfw598xg — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 17, 2019

Pistons 110 (36-33), Raptors 107 (49-21)

Blake Griffin and Reggie Jackson combined for 45 points as Detroit came out with the win down the stretch. Andre Drummond posted another double-double with 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Magic 101 (33-38), Hawks 91 (24-47)

Nikola Vucevic had a monster stat line – 20 points and 27 rebounds – at Amway Center. Aaron Gordon added 22 points, and D.J. Augustin and Evan Fournier finished with 11 apiece.

Kings 129 (33-35), Bulls 102 (19-51)

De’Aaron Fox dropped 17 points and Buddy Hield had 16 points in front of their home crowd. Marvin Bagley III scored a game-high 21 points off the bench, and Harry Giles finished with 16 points. The Kings dominated the paint, outscoring the Bulls 80-56.

Rockets 117 (44-26), Timberwolves 102 (32-38)

Chris Paul had 25 points and 10 dimes, and James Harden and Clint Capela had 20 points apiece. The Rockets made 17 3-pointers and are 11-1 in their last 12 games.

Clippers 119 (41-30), Nets 116 (36-36)

With the game tied at 116, Lou Williams got the rock, shot from way behind the arc to knockdown his first career game-winning buzzer beater on Sunday night. Williams finished with 25 points and six rebounds. Six Clippers finished in double digits.