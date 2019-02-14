Post Up: Pelicans Rally Without AD to Defeat Thunder 💪🏽

by February 14, 2019
216
pelicans post up anthony davis

Hornets 89 (27-30), Magic 127 (27-32)

In a game with big playoff implications, Orlando completely dominated from start to finish. The Magic were up by 35 points at halftime and the lead seldom dropped below 30 during the second half.

Nikola Vucevic dropped 17 points with 11 boards, 4 dimes and a +16 plus/minus. Terrence Ross, aka the Human Torch, scored a game-high 21 points off the bench, including one dope reverse dunk that brought back memories of 2013.

With Orlando riding a five-game winning streak, could the Magic be the hottest team in the League heading into the All-Star break?

Knicks 106 (11-47), Hawks 91 (19-39)

New York outscored the Hawks by 12 in the second half to snap a franchise-worst 18-game losing streak.

Dennis Smith Jr led the team with 19 points and 7 dimes.

Thunder 122 (37-20), Pelicans 131 (26-33)

At the end of the second quarter, Anthony Davis injured his left shoulder and would later leave the arena with agent Rich Paul. But the Pelicans came out strong in the second half, outscoring OKC by 9 in the third quarter.

Despite a 44-point triple-double by Russell Westbrook, New Orleans was able to hold on to the lead in the fourth.

Jrue Holiday dropped 32 points with 7 dimes, 3 blocks and 2 steals while Julius Randle had a team-high 33 points with 11 boards and 6 dimes.

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

57 mins ago
89
NBA

‘We Sucked’: Anthony Davis Blasts the Pelicans’ Effort in Loss to Orlando

2 days ago
2,997
NBA

Report: Bucks Owner Fined $25K for Tampering With Anthony Davis

3 days ago
4,410
NBA

‘That Was Definitely Awkward’: Anthony Davis Booed By Pelicans Fans

4 days ago
3,214
NBA

Magic Johnson: Pelicans Didn’t Negotiate in Good Faith on Anthony Davis

4 days ago
4,772
NBA

Jayson Tatum: ‘I’m Glad to Still Be on the Team’

7 days ago
8,709

TRENDING


Most Recent

Alvin Gentry Calls the Anthony Davis Saga a ‘Dumpster Fire’

57 mins ago
89

Scottie Pippen Says LeBron James Lacks ‘Clutch Gene’

57 mins ago
50

Knicks Dispute Claim They Didn’t Scout Giannis Antetokounmpo

57 mins ago
66

Markelle Fultz Feeling ‘at Home Already’ in Orlando

58 mins ago
75

Steve Kerr Fined $25K for ‘Verbally Abusing and Confronting’ Ref

58 mins ago
142