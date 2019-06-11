Post Up: Splash Bros Keep Warriors’ Season Alive, Down Raptors

by June 11, 2019
400

Warriors 106, Raptors 105 (TOR leads 3-2)

Kevin Durant played in his first game since suffering a calf injury over a month ago and he immediately looked like he was at his full form. In 12 minutes of action, Durant went 3-for-3 for deep en route to 11 points; however, a non-contact achilles injury knocked him out of the game and forced him to eventually left the arena on crutches. He’s going to undergo an MRI on June 11.

DeMarcus Cousins saw an increase in his minutes due to Durant’s injury and he rose to the occasion, adding 14 points, six boards, a steal and a block on 6-for-8 shooting in 20 minutes of work.

The series looked like it was coming to an end after Kawhi Leonard scored 11 points in 3:26 of action to give the Raptors are 103-97 lead with 3:28 to go.

From there, the Warriors’ duo of Klay Thompson and Steph Curry took over as Curry made the game-tying 3 with 1:22 to go and Klay Thompson knocked down the eventual game-winner with 57.6 seconds to go. The Splash Bros outscored the Raptors 9-2 to end the night.

The Raptors had one last shot to win the game and end the series, but Draymond Green blocked Kyle Lowry’s corner 3-pointer as time expired.

  
