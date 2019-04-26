Post Up: Spurs Spoil Nikola Jokic’s Career-Night, Force Game 7

by April 26, 2019
108

No. 7 Spurs 120, No. 2 Nuggets 103 (Series Tied 3-3)

The Spurs threw the first punch as they took a double-digit first quarter and then held the Nuggets to just 43 points in the second half despite a career-night from Nikola Jokic (43 points, 12 rebounds, 9 assists).

San Antonio’s dynamic duo of DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge combined for 51 points on 22-for-34 shooting from the field as the Spurs finished the night shooting 57.1% from the field as a unit.

Jokic’s 43 points was a career-high and broke Carmelo Anthony’s single-game playoff scoring record for the Nuggets.

 
