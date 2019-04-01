Post Up: Trae Young Hits Buzzer Beater as Hawks Defeat Bucks in Overtime

Mavericks 106 (30-46), Thunder 103 (44-33)

Despite not having Luka Doncic, the Mavericks defeated the Thunder in Oklahoma City. Trey Burke had 25 points off the bench, and Devin Harris chipped in 15 points. Jalen Brunson finished with 18 points.

Hawks 136 (28-49), Bucks 135 (57-20)

Trae Young’s shot off a deflection at the buzzer gave the Hawks the W in overtime. Young finished the game with 12 points and dished out 16 dimes. Four of five starters finished in double digits as Justin Anderson (24 points) was the team’s leading scorer.

Lakers 130 (35-42), Pelicans 102 (32-46)

Alex Caruso had a career-high 23 points as the Lakers got the Sunday afternoon win. Rajon Rondo had 24 points and 12 assists, and JaVale McGee had 23 points and 16 rebounds.

Kings 113 (38-39), Spurs 106 (44-33)

Buddy Hield’s 26 points propelled a Kings win on the road. Sacramento’s other four starters finished in double digits, and got a combined 25 bench points from Yogi Ferrell and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

Wizards 95 (32-46), Nuggets 90 (51-25)

Troy Brown Jr had the hot hand from deep, knocking down five 3-pointers, to have a career-high 24 points. Thomas Bryant and Jabari Parker had 20 apiece. The Wizards scored 13 straight points in the third quarter after trailing by double digits and held the Nuggets to 28 points in the second half.

Warriors 137 (52-34), Hornets 90 (35-41)

Golden State completely obliterated the Hornets at Oracle Arena. Six players finished in double digits with Stephen Curry (25 points) leading the way. Klay Thompson had 24 and Quin Cook had 21 points off the bench. The Warriors made 21 3-pointers and shot 63.6 percent from behind the arc.

Clippers 113 (47-31), Grizzlies 96 (31-46)

Aside from Danilo Gallinari’s stellar night – 27 points and 15 rebounds – the Clippers’ bench was a key factor in the win. Montrezl Harrell (20 points) and Lou Williams (17 points). Jamychal Green, another reserve, had 15 points. The Clippers also honored L.A. rapper Nipsey Hussle, who was fatally shot earlier in the day.