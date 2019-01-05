Pacers 119 (26-12), Bulls 116 (10-29)

Indiana and Chicago played a wild game that just had to end in a crazy way. Victor Oladipo secured an inbounds that was possibly a backcourt violation, but the refs didn’t call it, and he stepped up to bank home the game-winner with .3 seconds left. Oladipo finished with 36 points.

Jazz 117 (19-20), Cavaliers 91 (8-31)

Utah trailed 49-48 at halftime but outscored Cleveland 69-42 in the second half to grab the road win. Eight Jazz players scored in double digits, led by Donovan Mitchell’s 28 points.

Mavericks 93 (18-20), Celtics 114 (23-15)

Boston led this one from start to finish as they were paced by Gordon Hayward’s near triple-double (16 points, 11 rebounds, eight assists). Luka Doncic had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Mavs.

Wizards 109 (15-24), Heat 115 (19-18)

Miami enjoyed a monster effort from big man Hassan Whiteside, who contributed 21 points and 18 rebounds in the win. Bradley Beal dropped 33 points in the loss.

Nets 109 (19-21), Grizzlies 100 (18-20)

Brooklyn was led on the road by D’Angelo Russell (23 points, 10 assists) and DeMarre Carroll (20 points, five rebounds). Mike Conley scored 31 points for the Grizzlies.

CAN'T KEEP THE SCRUFF RIDER DOWN. pic.twitter.com/lS49E0PZS1 — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 5, 2019

Magic 103 (17-21), Timberwolves 120 (18-21)

Minnesota took control in the second half thanks to Karl-Anthony Towns, who finished with 29 points and 15 rebounds. Nikola Vucevic put in 22 points for the Magic.

*Rick James voice* CHARLIE MURPHY… what did the five fingers say to the ball? 💥 SLAP!!! 💥 pic.twitter.com/09GewEuvOj — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) January 5, 2019

Hawks 112 (11-27), Bucks 144 (27-10)

Milwaukee outscored Atlanta 43-14 in the first quarter and just piled it on throughout the game. Eight Bucks scored in double digits, led by Khris Middleton and Malcolm Brogdon each with 19 points.

Clippers 121 (22-16), Suns 111 (9-31)

L.A. got off to a hot start with 38 first-quarter points and didn’t let up. They were led in scoring by Danilo Gallinari and Lou Williams, both of whom dropped 21 points. Devin Booker had 23 points in the loss.

Knicks 119 (9-29), Lakers 112 (21-17)

New York snapped an eight-game losing streak thanks to a 33-point fourth quarter that held off L.A. for good. Tim Hardaway Jr. (22 points, six rebounds) and Enes Kanter (16 points, 15 rebounds) helped the Knicks to the win.

Thunder 111 (25-13), Blazers 109 (22-17)

Portland climbed back late in the fourth quarter, pulling within two points with under a minute left, but the Thunder managed to steal the road win. Paul George (37 points) and Russell Westbrook (31 points) put on a show.

