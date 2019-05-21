Warriors 119, Trail Blazers 117 (GSW wins 4-0)

The Warriors found themselves in a hole of at least 17 points for the third straight game, but they completed the trifecta by coming back and completing a 4-0 sweep in Portland.

Steph Curry (37 points, 13 rebounds, 11 assists) and Draymond Green (18 points, 14 rebounds, 11 assists, 3 steals, 2 blocks) became the first teammates in NBA history to both have triple-doubles in the same playoff game.

Portland’s backcourt of Damian Lillard (28 points) and CJ McCollum (26 points) turned in solid scoring nights, but a career-high 30 points from Meyers Leonard (12-for-16 from the field) led the way for the Trail Blazers.

