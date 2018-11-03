Post Up: Warriors, Raptors Continue to Look Dominant

Timberwolves 99 (4-5), Warriors 116 (9-1)

In a back-and-forth game through the first three quarters, the Warriors simply outlasted the Wolves in the final period. Kevin Durant led Golden State with 33 points and 13 rebounds while Steph Curry added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists. Jimmy Butler had 21 points in his return to the lineup.

Steph got it to go through the net TWICE. The man is unbelievable (via @NBCSWarriors) pic.twitter.com/cKpawUXLbr — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2018

Raptors 107 (8-1), Suns 98 (1-7)

A balanced attack by Toronto, which included four of their five starters in double digits, was too much to overcome for Phoenix. Kawhi Leonard led the team with 19 points. Devin Booker scored 18 points in his return from a hamstring injury.

Rockets 119 (2-5), Nets 111 (3-6)

The experienced bucket-getting duo of Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony held Houston steady without James Harden for the third straight game. Paul contributed 32 points and 11 assists while Anthony had 28 points on 9-of-12 shooting including six made 3-pointers.

Clippers 120 (5-4), Magic 95 (2-6)

Lou Williams took over the Clippers in the second half, leading his team to victory with 23 of his 28 points coming in the final two quarters. Teammate Tobias Harris added 21 points against his former team. Orlando’s Jonathan Isaac left the game with a sprained right ankle in the second quarter and did not return.

Thunder 134 (4-4), Wizards 111 (1-7)

Dwight Howard’s return wasn’t able to spark a win out of the Wizards, dropping their fifth straight loss. The Thunder, meanwhile, set a team record with 79 first-half points thanks to an all-around effort. Russell Westbrook led the team with 23 points.

Russell Westbrook was walking his way, but he was focused on saying hi to his mom 😂 (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/gotiJ0yb17 — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2018

Pacers 107 (6-3), Bulls 105 (2-7)

A Darren Collison go-ahead jumper with about 18 seconds in the game sealed the loss for the Bulls after they initially tied it up 105-105. Victor Oladipo led the Pacers with 25 points, 14 rebounds and five assists; Myles Turner added 18 points and six blocks.

"SMOTHERED CHICKEN, ALL DAY LONG PARTNER" yooooo turn the sound on ☠️ (via @Pacers) pic.twitter.com/FVJc16s3is — SLAM (@SLAMonline) November 3, 2018

Knicks 118 (3-6), Mavericks 106 (2-7)

Rookie Allonzo Trier continued his impressive start to the season, leading the team with 23 points in the win — one of seven Knicks with double-digit scoring. Fellow rookie Luka Doncic contributed 18 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Grizzlies 110 (5-2), Jazz 100 (4-4)

The Grizzlies are on a hot start of their own, already notching their fifth win of the season. The combo of Mike Conley (28 points, five rebounds, five assists) and Marc Gasol (17 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists) paced Memphis past a Donovan Mitchell-less Jazz team.

RELATED:

Anthony Davis ‘Hopeful’ DeMarcus Cousins Will Return to Pelicans