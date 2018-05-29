Post Up: Warriors Down Rockets, Earn Trip to Fourth Straight NBA Finals

Warriors 101, Rockets 92 (GSW wins 4-3)

It was a different day, but the same story for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. For the second straight game, the Warriors found themselves in a double-digit hole that they proceeded to annihilate after coming out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.

Eric Gordon coast-to-coast at the buzzer to go up by 11! H-Town isn’t here to play around 🚀 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/jchZfv2ukI — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 29, 2018

After trailing by 11 at the intermission, Golden State outscored Houston 33-15 in the third quarter largely in part due to an 11-point outburst in just a span of 1:47 late in the quarter from Steph Curry that gave the Warriors a nine-point lead.

Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 34 points.

Chef cookin’ and the Warriors back in the driver’s seat 🔥 (via @NBATV) pic.twitter.com/NpiTkGUs5a — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 29, 2018

STEPH #ACTINGUP AGAIN 11 straight from Curry for the Warriors. Microwave badge activated. 🔥 (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/mXGFtnYThu — SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 29, 2018

Desperately trying to claw their way back into the game, the Rockets’ 3-point shooting that carried them to a franchise-best 65 regular season wins went AWOL as Houston missed a postseason-record 27 consecutive attempts in the second half. The Rockets finished the night 7-for-44 from behind the arc.

James Harden struggled without his backcourt mate, Chris Paul, shooting just 12-for-29 from the field.

The 11-point deficit the Warriors overcame was the largest in NBA history for a road team during game seven of a series.