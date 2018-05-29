Post Up: Warriors Down Rockets, Earn Trip to Fourth Straight NBA Finals

by May 29, 2018
190

Warriors 101, Rockets 92 (GSW wins 4-3)

It was a different day, but the same story for the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals. For the second straight game, the Warriors found themselves in a double-digit hole that they proceeded to annihilate after coming out firing on all cylinders in the third quarter.

After trailing by 11 at the intermission, Golden State outscored Houston 33-15 in the third quarter largely in part due to an 11-point outburst in just a span of 1:47 late in the quarter from Steph Curry that gave the Warriors a nine-point lead.

Curry stuffed the stat sheet with 27 points, 10 assists, nine rebounds and four steals. Kevin Durant led all scorers with 34 points.

Desperately trying to claw their way back into the game, the Rockets’ 3-point shooting that carried them to a franchise-best 65 regular season wins went AWOL as Houston missed a postseason-record 27 consecutive attempts in the second half. The Rockets finished the night 7-for-44 from behind the arc.

James Harden struggled without his backcourt mate, Chris Paul, shooting just 12-for-29 from the field.

The 11-point deficit the Warriors overcame was the largest in NBA history for a road team during game seven of a series.

 

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Post Up: Warriors Storm Back At Home To Force Game 7

2 days ago
1,450
Ayesha Curry pregnant belly heckler
NBA

Ayesha Curry Says Heckler ‘Bumped’ Pregnant Belly

4 days ago
10,114
Kicks

NBA Playoff Kicks of the Night

4 days ago
2,188
NBA

Steve Kerr Told Kevin Durant a Michael Jordan Story in Game 5

4 days ago
7,629
NBA

LeBron, Harden Receive Unanimous All-NBA Selections

5 days ago
1,811
NBA

Kevin Durant Wants to Own an NBA Team

6 days ago
1,140
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Warriors Down Rockets, Earn Trip to Fourth Straight NBA Finals

1 hour ago
190

Isiah Thomas: LeBron James ‘Much Better’ Than Michael Jordan

9 hours ago
6,674

Terry Rozier Vows to Dunk on LeBron James Next Season

11 hours ago
1,411

Andre Iguodala Ruled Out For Game 7

11 hours ago
411
kyrie irving absent game 7 nasal surgery

Kyrie Absent From Game 7 For Nasal Surgery

14 hours ago
2,011