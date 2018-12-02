Post Up: Young Knicks Outlast Bucks in Overtime

by December 02, 2018
59
knicks post up

Bucks 134 (15-7), Knicks 136 (8-16) (OT)

New York erased a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat one of the League’s hottest teams in overtime.

Emmanuel Mudiay (28 points, 7 dimes) hit big shot after big shot and Kevin Knox dropped a career-high 26 points, but the pervading talk about this game will be about Mario Hezonja’s dunk and step-over on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

When pressed about the incident after the game, Giannis told reporters, “I’m going to punch him in his nuts next time.” He was dead serious.

Warriors 102 (15-9), Pistons 111 (13-7)

Stephen Curry returned after an 11-game absence, but Golden State could not get its offense going in this one.

The Warriors shot a combined 6-26 from three and turned the ball over 15 times as they trailed for most of the game.

Blake Griffin (26 points, 5 assists) and Andre Drummond (16 points, 19 boards) led the way for Detroit, who has now won five games in a row.

Nets 88 (8-16), Wizards 102 (9-14)

Washington picked up a much-needed win after getting completely blown out in Philly the night before.

John Wall had 30 points (on 24 shots) and 9 assists to lead the Wizards.

Brooklyn, who lost in a double-OT heartbreaker on Friday, has now dropped six games in a row.

Raptors 106 (20-4), Cavs 95 (4-18)

Even without Kyle Lowry, Toronto was able to come away with a win in Cleveland.

Kawhi Leonard had 34 points and 9 boards to lead the Raptors to their eighth straight win. The Cavs, on the other hand, are now on a four-game skid.

Bulls 105 (5-19), Rockets 121 (11-11)

Lauri Markkanen returned after missing the first 23 games of the season, but Chicago still lost in blowout fashion in Houston.

The Rockets outscored the Bulls by 16 in the first quarter and never looked back. As usual, James Harden led the way for Houston, finishing with 30 points, 7 dimes and 6 boards.

Chicago has now lost six games in a row.

Celtics 118 (13-10), Wolves 109 (11-12)

Boston is once again starting to resemble a rising superpower, having won four of their last five games.

In by far his best game of the season, Gordon Hayward came off the bench to score 30 points (on 16 shots) with 9 rebounds and 8 assists.

The Celtics were whipping the ball around the court, recording 30 assists for the fifth time in their last seven games.

Pacers 110 (13-9), Kings 111 (10-11)

Bookending the night with another highly entertaining game, the Pacers and Kings went back-and-forth with 25 lead changes.

Both Bogdanovic’s played excellent ballgames, with Indy’s Bojan dropping 27 points and Sacramento’s Bogdan scoring 20 with 6 assists.

Willie Cauley-Stein (17 points, 13 boards) gave the Kings the lead for good with a put-back dunk with 16 seconds remaining.

   
