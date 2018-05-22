37-Year-Old Kyle Korver Comes Up Huge in Game 4

by May 22, 2018
160

Kyle Korver finished with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting Monday night, but it was the 37-year-old’s all-around hustle against the Celtics that continues to amaze his Cavs teammates.

Korver was able to fend off Boston’s young guns in Cleveland’s 111-102 Game 4 victory, which deadlocked the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

LeBron James, who wasn’t too shabby himself in the critical win, continues to rave about the trade that netted the veteran sharpshooter.

Per Cleveland.com:

“I wish I was 36,” Korver said with a wry smile. “I loved being 36.”

On Monday, Korver poured in 14 points on 4-of-7 from the field and 2-of-5 from 3-point range, as the Cavs moved to 8-1 in the 2018 NBA Playoffs when he reaches double figures. They are 30-9 when the regular-season record is tossed in.

“I’ve loved Kyle ever since we made the trade to get him here,” James said. “I have no idea how Griff [David Griffin] was able to pull that off still to this day. He’s just a true professional. There’s not many of us ’03 class guys still around. I feel like we’re just cut from a different cloth because we’ve been around for so long. We have this work ethic and you see him every day putting in the work, putting his mind, his body into it. It’s not about his age. I think it’s just always keeping his body in the right position, especially in tonight’s game.”

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

Tristan Thompson Relishing Matchup With Al Horford

13 mins ago
58
NBA

LeBron James Drops 44 Points on the Celtics in Game 4

1 hour ago
167
The Post Up

Post Up: Cavs Even Up Series Behind LeBron’s 44 Points

8 hours ago
587
rozier celtics butts whopped
NBA

Rozier: Celtics ‘Needed To Get Our Butts Whooped’

15 hours ago
622
NBA

Marcus Morris: ‘I Did A S–t Job Defensively Against LeBron’ In Game 3

21 hours ago
445
The Post Up

Post Up: LeBron James’ Double-Double Leads Cavs To Blowout Win In Game 3

2 days ago
1,259
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tristan Thompson Relishing Matchup With Al Horford

13 mins ago
58

37-Year-Old Kyle Korver Comes Up Huge in Game 4

42 mins ago
160

LeBron James Drops 44 Points on the Celtics in Game 4

1 hour ago
167

Post Up: Cavs Even Up Series Behind LeBron’s 44 Points

8 hours ago
587

Report: Spurs Hope To Offer Kawhi Leonard $219 Million Supermax

11 hours ago
1,593