37-Year-Old Kyle Korver Comes Up Huge in Game 4

Kyle Korver finished with 14 points on 4-of-7 shooting Monday night, but it was the 37-year-old’s all-around hustle against the Celtics that continues to amaze his Cavs teammates.

Korver was able to fend off Boston’s young guns in Cleveland’s 111-102 Game 4 victory, which deadlocked the Eastern Conference Finals at two games apiece.

LeBron James, who wasn’t too shabby himself in the critical win, continues to rave about the trade that netted the veteran sharpshooter.

37-year-old Kyle Korver staring down young Celtics, epitomizing #Cavs playoff mantra https://t.co/kxPB58G0hW — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) May 22, 2018

Per Cleveland.com: