Josh Christopher GOES OFF in King of the Court 💧

by December 19, 2018
19

Josh Christopher is in a league of his own when it comes to on-court drip.

Whether it’s the rotation of heat or the short shorts he rocks, the No. 3 guard in the Class of 2020 from Mayfair (CA) HS continues to solidify himself as one of the elite scorers in all of high school as he recently went head-to-head in a game of King of the Court with teammate Michael Ofoegbu.

Last summer, Christopher was in New York for the SLAM Summer Classic. Peep the highlights.

We also had him mic’d up during a visit to the Facebook and Instagram HQ.

 

   
