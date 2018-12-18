6’11” Jaden McDaniels is THE FUTURE! Dunk of the Year?!? 👀

by December 18, 2018
45

A few days after he had an off-the-backboard alley-oop, Jaden McDaniels continues to show off his full repertoire at 6’11”. The Federal Way (WA) HS product has drawn comparisons to many NBA players. Can you guess who?

The No. 6 player in the country is a walking bucket (and highlight) every time he steps on the court and is another elite prospect to hail from the Pacific Northwest.

 

