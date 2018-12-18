6’11” Jaden McDaniels is THE FUTURE! Dunk of the Year?!? 👀

A few days after he had an off-the-backboard alley-oop, Jaden McDaniels continues to show off his full repertoire at 6’11”. The Federal Way (WA) HS product has drawn comparisons to many NBA players. Can you guess who?
6'11" Jaden McDaniels can DO IT ALL 🤯 @Jmcdaniels7
🎥: https://t.co/eD9q1cQT2I pic.twitter.com/zNW7GAZBB4
— SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) December 18, 2018
The No. 6 player in the country is a walking bucket (and highlight) every time he steps on the court and is another elite prospect to hail from the Pacific Northwest.