Allen Iverson Watches the IMG Show! 🍿Noah Farrakhan, Josh Green & More!

by December 04, 2018
50

Allen Iverson was in the building to catch IMG Academy at the Battle of the Rock tournament this past weekend. And when them IMG Academy boys hit the court, there’s a guaranteed show about to be put on with a starting lineup that features  Jaden Springer, Josh Green, Noah Farrakhan, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Armando Bacot.

IMG Academy has the most stacked high school starting lineup in the nation. Need validation for that statement? Just watch this.

      
Allen Iverson Watches the IMG Show! 🍿Noah Farrakhan, Josh Green & More!

