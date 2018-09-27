Anthony Davis: ‘I Am the Best Player in the Game’

by September 27, 2018
4

Anthony Davis believes that he is the NBA’s best player.

“Nobody can tell me different,” states AD.

The 25-year-old superstar finished third in MVP voting last season, averaring 28.1 points, 11.1 rebounds and a League-best 2.6 blocks.

Per The Times-Picayune:

“In my eyes, I’m the best player in the game,” Davis said when asked what it would take to become the most dominant player. “I really feel that way. Nobody can tell me different.”

Davis said the leadership part is what will help him become more dominant. He mentioned never taking plays off and stepping up defensively as ways he can lead on the court but it’s leadership responsibilities off the court as well that he’s working on.

“I know what I bring to this team,” Davis said. “These guys want to follow. It’s my responsibility to lead these guys and make sure we go far and have fun through that process.”

