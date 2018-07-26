Anthony Davis ‘a Little Shocked’ DeMarcus Cousins Joined the Warriors

by July 26, 2018
DeMarcus Cousins inking a one-year, $5.3 million deal with the Golden State Warriors came as a bit of a shock to former teammate Anthony Davis.

Davis, however, says Cousins made the best decision for his career.

“I was a little shocked,” Davis told CBS Sports. “But I know DeMarcus, and I know he made the best decision for him and his career at that time and for his family. I understand it’s a business.

“Of course, I definitely would’ve loved for that to keep going. But at that point, I wasn’t sure what was going on with his situation or what was going through his head. It’s a lot, coming from being traded and then feeling like you deserve a max contract, and then you tear your Achilles. It was a tough situation; it’s tough on him.”

AD is ready to move on with the New Orleans Pelicans as presently constructed.

Per The New Orleans Advocate:

“The team kept me in the loop,” Davis told ESPN. “Whatever happened on their end, happened, on both sides. Now we’re here. So we just have to move forward and find out how we can be successful with the team we have now.”

For now, Davis said he’s forging ahead with the Pelicans’ roster and is excited for the upcoming challenge, acknowledging many people around the league will be counting the Pelicans out, despite the addition of [Julius] Randle and [Elfrid] Payton and the re-signing of Ian Clark.

“There are a lot of different stories out there, but for me, there’s nothing I can do about it now,” Davis told ESPN. “I’m just moving forward and try to worry about the team we have now. We can’t dwell on whether they should’ve came back or Rondo, or whoever it is. We just have to find a way with the team we have now, to move forward and make the playoffs as well and make some noise. Of course it was tough, but I’m past it and there’s nothing I can do about it.”

