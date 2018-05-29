Ben Simmons: ‘Only One Way to Find’ Out if LeBron James is a Good Fit

“There’s only one way to find out” if LeBron James would be a good fit in Philly.
So says Sixers rookie Ben Simmons.
“There’s only one way to find out, man,” Simmons told TMZ.
Sixers head coach Brett Brown has said that the team needs to ink a superstar this summer, though it’s not clear if everyone in the front-office necessarily agrees.
#Sixers coach Brett Brown & GM Bryan Colangelo made plain their differences concerning #LeBron, the ageless wonder. Will that influence Brown’s desire to stay? … https://t.co/recnTxcHk9
— Marcus Hayes (@inkstainedretch) May 28, 2018
Per Philly.com:
“This is not about a one-year situation. This is about a long run. This is about the next eight-to-10 years,” [GM Bryan) Colangelo said. “Clearly, the bar has been raised. The timeline may have changed. If the wrong opportunity is there — if we don’t feel it’s right for our team for the long-term approach of what we’re taking — we’ll be patient.”
How patient?
“You might see us waiting to make a splash in free agency in 2019,” Colangelo said.