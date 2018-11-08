Brewster Academy’s Fab Five Are Out Here Lookin’ Like Duke! 😈

Brewster Academy‘s fab five of Jalen Lecque, Terrence Clarke, Kai Jones, Alonzo Gaffney and Jamal Mashburn Jr are putting on a show every single game!

The Wildcats defeated Redemption Christian Academy, 99-75, on Wednesday to improve to 4-0.

Jones, Mashburn and Anthony Walker all had 16 points to lead Brewster.

Terrence Clarke sauced up the whole team on this one 😁 @terrenceclarke_ 🎥: https://t.co/fzrunh5tgw pic.twitter.com/QWX8FYrTKn — SLAM HS Hoops (@SLAM_HS) November 8, 2018

