Brewster Academy’s Fab Five Are Out Here Lookin’ Like Duke! 😈

by November 08, 2018
44

Brewster Academy‘s fab five of Jalen Lecque, Terrence Clarke, Kai Jones, Alonzo Gaffney and Jamal Mashburn Jr are putting on a show every single game!

The Wildcats defeated Redemption Christian Academy, 99-75, on Wednesday to improve to 4-0.

Jones, Mashburn and Anthony Walker all had 16 points to lead Brewster.

