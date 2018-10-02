Carmelo Anthony Apologizes for Shooting a Long 2-Pointer 🤣

Sometimes, old habits die hard.

After making a career out of the mid-range jumper, Carmelo Anthony jokingly apologized to his Rockets teammates after shooting a long two-pointer during the Rockets’ 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Houston, of course, has attempted the most threes in the League for two years running.

Melo tells Rockets bench "my bad" after hitting a long two 😂 old habits die hard (via @ESPNNBA) pic.twitter.com/P8CWjXmcOi — SLAM (@SLAMonline) October 3, 2018

In his first game wearing a Houston uniform, Carmelo dropped 13 points on 4-8 FG in 23 minutes.

