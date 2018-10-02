Carmelo Anthony Apologizes for Shooting a Long 2-Pointer 🤣

by October 02, 2018
carmelo anthony long two

Sometimes, old habits die hard.

After making a career out of the mid-range jumper, Carmelo Anthony jokingly apologized to his Rockets teammates after shooting a long two-pointer during the Rockets’ 131-115 preseason win over the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Houston, of course, has attempted the most threes in the League for two years running.

In his first game wearing a Houston uniform, Carmelo dropped 13 points on 4-8 FG in 23 minutes.

