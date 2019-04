The second annual Iverson Roundball Classic is underway in Philly. Twenty-four of the best HS athletes are competing under one roof before they head off to college.

During the opening day, Cassius Stanley, Boogie Ellis and Khalil Whitney scrimmaged against other campers as well some NBA vets like Baron Davis, Stephen Jackson and Darius Miles.

