Cassius Stanley and Sierra Canyon Hit Up Hawaii! 🏄🏾‍♂️

We hopped along for the ride as the Sierra Canyon basketball squad went road tripping for the Iolani Classic a few weeks ago. Watch as Cassius Stanley, Scotty Pippen Jr, KJ Martin and the rest of the boys snorkle, sneaker shop and of course, ball out on the court (above).

After humiliating Hawaii Prep 98-32, then going on to defeat Pleasant Grove and Weschester, Sierra Canyon fell to Montverde Academy, home to many notable NBA alumni including Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell and soon-to-be NBA player RJ Barrett.

“[The Montverde] game, we already knew it was going to be tough, and that every possession was going to matter,” Martin said.

Check out Episode 1 with the Chatsworth boys below:

