Cassius Stanley and Sierra Canyon Hit Up Hawaii! 🏄🏾‍♂️

by January 25, 2019
23

We hopped along for the ride as the Sierra Canyon basketball squad went road tripping for the Iolani Classic a few weeks ago. Watch as Cassius Stanley, Scotty Pippen Jr, KJ Martin and the rest of the boys snorkle, sneaker shop and of course, ball out on the court (above).

After humiliating Hawaii Prep 98-32, then going on to defeat Pleasant Grove and Weschester, Sierra Canyon fell to Montverde Academy, home to many notable NBA alumni including Ben Simmons, D’Angelo Russell and soon-to-be NBA player RJ Barrett.

“[The Montverde] game, we already knew it was going to be tough, and that every possession was going to matter,” Martin said.

Check out Episode 1 with the Chatsworth boys below:

RELATED:
Sierra Canyon Takes Flight to Start the Season! 🚀

   
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

Cassius Stanley & Josh Christopher HEAD to HEAD! 😈

3 weeks ago
211
sierra canyon episode 1
SLAMTV

Sierra Canyon Takes Flight to Start the Season! 🚀

3 weeks ago
185
SLAMTV

Jimmy Butler Watches Sierra Canyon vs. University School!

4 weeks ago
524
High School

Draymond Green Watches Cassius Stanley & Sierra Canyon Go Off! 😈

4 weeks ago
322
SLAMTV

Sierra Canyon LIGHTS UP Granada Hills with Kendall Jenner in Attendance 👀

2 months ago
1,777
hs players roast
SLAMTV

Point ‘Em Out | Top High School Players ROAST Each Other 🤣

4 months ago
935

TRENDING


Most Recent

Tim Hardaway Jr Unhappy With Allonzo Trier’s DM to Knicks Fan

1 hour ago
1,140
img academy noah farrakhan

Noah Farrakhan and IMG Are Officially a Superteam 😈

1 hour ago
22

Enes Kanter: Play Me or ‘Get Me Out of Here’

2 hours ago
656
cassius stanley sierra canyon hawaii

Cassius Stanley and Sierra Canyon Hit Up Hawaii! 🏄🏾‍♂️

2 hours ago
23

‘It Was Amazing’: Golden State Warriors Visit Barack Obama in D.C.

3 hours ago
1,235