Cavs May Face Suspensions for Game 1 Altercation vs Warriors

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended with some fireworks between Cleveland and Golden State, and a couple of Cavs players may be hearing from the League office in the not-too-distant future.
Tristan Thompson shoved the ball in Draymond Green‘s face, and Kevin Love, who was on the bench, stepped onto the court during the ensuing skirmish.
You can’t ignore Shaun Livingston restraining Draymond Green from retaliating on Tristan Thompson with a potential punch. He might helped Green avoid a suspension.
— Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 1, 2018
Shaun Livingston‘s jumper with five seconds remaining in the Warriors’ 124-114 win triggered the drama.
Per ESPN:
“I contested a shot that shouldn’t have been taken,” Thompson said after the Warriors won 124-114 in overtime on Thursday. “I mean, it’s like the unspoken rule in the NBA: If you’re up 10 or 11 with about 20 seconds left, you don’t take that shot. I make the contest, and next thing I know, I was being kicked out for a good contest that we learn in training camp. I don’t know why I got thrown out.”
Prior to Thompson exiting the court, Love was seen walking onto the court as [referee Tony] Brothers went to the scorers table to relay his ruling. Love was quickly summoned off the court by an assistant coach. By rule, a player who is not in the game at the time of a skirmish is not permitted on the court. However, Love said he was not worried about receiving disciplinary action from the league for the sequence.
“No,” Love told ESPN. “I was already on the court trying to get the refs’ attention before the scuffle.”