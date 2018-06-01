Cavs May Face Suspensions for Game 1 Altercation vs Warriors

Game 1 of the NBA Finals ended with some fireworks between Cleveland and Golden State, and a couple of Cavs players may be hearing from the League office in the not-too-distant future.

Tristan Thompson shoved the ball in Draymond Green‘s face, and Kevin Love, who was on the bench, stepped onto the court during the ensuing skirmish.

You can’t ignore Shaun Livingston restraining Draymond Green from retaliating on Tristan Thompson with a potential punch. He might helped Green avoid a suspension. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 1, 2018

Shaun Livingston‘s jumper with five seconds remaining in the Warriors’ 124-114 win triggered the drama.

Per ESPN: