Charles Barkley: Warriors to Sweep the Rockets

As far as Charles Barkley is concerned, the Western Conference Finals are over after just a single game.

The Warriors’ 119-106 victory against Houston convinced Sir Charles that Golden State will make quick and easy work of the Rockets.

Shaq & Chuck are even more upset after Game 1 😂#InsideTheNBA pres. by @Kia NOW on TNT! pic.twitter.com/bI0v1VpQg9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 15, 2018

“Anybody who thinks the Rockets are gonna win a game or win this series is an idiot,” Barkley said. “This is over, Ernie. You just see this game. The Rockets can’t beat them. I picked the Warriors in 5 … No, they’re not gonna win a game … Hey, I picked the Warriors in 5. I’m taking the Warriors in 3.”

Kevin Durant led the way for the Dubs with a team-high 37 points as the defending NBA champs took away Houston’s home-court advantage.

Per the Houston Chronicle: