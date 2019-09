Arguably the top point guard prospect in high school, Sharife Cooper had an electric summer on the EYBL circuit.

After an impressive Peach Jam run, Sharife returned to Dyckman Park for the SLAM Summer Classic, Volume 2. Peep all of his summer highlights in the video above!

RELATED: The Best Hoopers TURNED NYC UP for SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 πŸŽ₯